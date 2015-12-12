About this strain
As beautiful as the snowcapped mountain this strain was named after, the resinous Mt. Rainier hybrid was bred by RedEyed Genetics and hails from the Pacific Northwest. Northern Lights #5 meets White Lotus to create these frosty flowers that unleash scents of sweet citrus and fresh pine. This hybrid is great for daytime use, but don’t overdo it if you intend to stay functional and productive.
Mt. Rainier effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
30% of people say it helps with arthritis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!