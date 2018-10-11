About this strain
Glass Apple is an award-winning strain from The Dandelion Co. out of Boulder, CO. This cross of Pineapple Express and Glass Slipper won Best Hybrid at the 2013 Rooster Classic. Having the aroma of freshly-cut Granny Smith apples and offering well-rounded sativa-dominant effects, Glass Apple firmly lands in a sweet spot for consumers seeking a functional buzz while boosting energy and cannabinoid intake.
Glass Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!