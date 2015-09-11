About this strain
Bred by DNA Genetics, Training Day is a 70% indica that combines parent strains Trainwreck and LA Confidential. This California native takes after its LA Confidential parent in aroma and delivers a pungent earthy and pine flavor. As demonstrated by its thick blanket of crystal resin, Training Day will put your THC tolerance to the test so novices should approach this strain with caution.
Training Day effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
