50/50 HYBRID
SCENT: Skunky, citrus, sweet berry, candy-like redolent of its Cookies parent.
FLAVOR: Fruity, citrus, and earthy undertones.
EFFECTS: Relaxing, calming and euphoric while still maintaining the ability to focus and stay alert. Inspires creativity.
SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: Pain relief, anxiety, and depression.
