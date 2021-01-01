Loading…
SHERBET

50/50 HYBRID

SCENT: Skunky, citrus, sweet berry, candy-like redolent of its Cookies parent.

FLAVOR: Fruity, citrus, and earthy undertones.

EFFECTS: Relaxing, calming and euphoric while still maintaining the ability to focus and stay alert. Inspires creativity.

SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: Pain relief, anxiety, and depression.
