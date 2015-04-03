About this strain
Cherry Diesel, also known as "Cherry Turbo Diesel," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel. Cherry Diesel is pungent and features a cherry-forward flavor profile with sweet diesel undertones. In terms of effects, this strain is more energizing than calming. Cherry Diesel effects will make you feel motivated and uplifted - ideal for taking on mundane tasks or working on creative challenges. The energizing effects of this strain make it a great candidate for wake and bake sessions. Cherry Diesel is 15% THC, an ideal strain for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Diesel to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, fragrant, and sticky buds after an 8-9 week flowering cycle. This strain was originally bred by MTG Seeds.
Cherry Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.