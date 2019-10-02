About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.