About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Natty Rems
As it is known today, Natty Rems represents the accumulation of a decades’ worth of work and efforts focused towards producing the highest caliber cannabis products imaginable. Natty Rems prides itself on its foundation of passion for handcrafted, boutique-grade cannabis, concentrates, and cartridges at a reasonable price.
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.