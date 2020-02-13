About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,934 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Natty Rems
As it is known today, Natty Rems represents the accumulation of a decades’ worth of work and efforts focused towards producing the highest caliber cannabis products imaginable. Natty Rems prides itself on its foundation of passion for handcrafted, boutique-grade cannabis, concentrates, and cartridges at a reasonable price.
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.
