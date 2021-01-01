About this product

Quantity: 30 capsules

Dosage: One capsule a day at lunch

CBD: 10 mg per capsule

Storage: In a cool and dry place



Do joint pains make your life difficult?

Inflammation can occur following trauma, illness or stress. It may also be caused by an unhealthy diet and lifestyle. Certain natural substances alleviate the fight against inflammation similarly to anti-inflammatory drugs, yet, with fewer undesirable effects.



Our Natureight Flex supplement may help to get back to your old self.



Composition Caps FLEX:



White Willow

White willow is used in phytotherapy to fight against inflammatory pains and rheumatisms.



Cat’s Claw

Cat’s claws is a herb from the tropical forest which is well known for reducing inflammation and strengthening the immune system. Its use dates back to the Inca civilisation.



Horsetail

Horsetail is present on earth since the beginning of time, the use of this plant was investigated inside popular medicine from almost all around the world, thanks to its many healing virtues, in particular of joint pains.



Acerola

Acerola is a super fruit with multiple virtues, due to its many constituents, primarily vitamin C. The fruit itself, possesses invigorating, stimulating and anti-infectious properties.



Hemp Extract

According to Nagarkatti P, Pandey R, Rieder SA, Hedge VL & Nagarkatti M (2010), who published Cannabinoids as novel anti-inflammatory drugs :



“Cannabinoids remove the inflammatory response and then reduce the symptoms”.



*Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.