When you cross I-95 with Chemdawg and Mandarin Cookies strains, you make music. Crescendo is a sativa-leaning hybrid, with slow, creeping effects of relaxation and giddiness until the aptly named crescendo of pure bliss. May relieve anxiety and chronic pain, with uplifting effects.
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.
Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.