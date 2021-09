About this product

Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes. Citral Glue X Forbidden Fruit X NYC Cherry Pie X Super Lemon Haze. Hybrid