The basis of smokable cannabis, flower is the terpene-rich flowering part of the female marijuana plant that’s also known as bud. Chronic X White Widow X Cheese. Hybrid.
About this strain
Formerly known as Strawberry Cheesecake, this strain was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Strawberry Cake comes with a classic Cheese taste and aroma that is accompanied by a delicious sweetness. The high can be heavy and hard, making this strain a great option for those looking for something tasty and potent.
Strawberry Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Paranoid
22% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nature's
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.
For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4
