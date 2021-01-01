About this product

250mg Water Soluble CBD Full Spectrum Tincture Flavored with Natural Essential Oils. Water Soluble CBD has increased bioavailability. Therefore, meaning that it is much more easily absorbed into our bodies than an oil substance. Our Tinctures are very effective and have a wonderful taste. Available in four different flavors: Lemon, Orange, Cinnamon, Peppermint



*All products contain 0% THC