Nature's Way Botanicals

500mg Water Soluble CBD Tincture (2oz)

Our CBD tinctures feature water soluble full-spectrum CBD oil and are flavored with natural essential oils. This enables the user to get better results and more effectiveness from fewer milligrams ingested than compared to an equal milligram Oil Extract.
Flavors: Lemon, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Orange
