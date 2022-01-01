Balanced Cultivations is a Tier 3 i502 producer/processor located in Moses Lake. The company is owned and operated by a small group of experienced farmers and industry professionals from the state’s previous medical cannabis program. The Balanced Team is focused on producing a clean product supported by a professional brand. Consistent quality, exceptional client support, and extensive product education will be standard practice to ensure a long-term successful business relationship.



Balanced Cultivations produces and processes a wide range of premium top-shelf products including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates. Cannabis flower is produced in a custom-built indoor facility using only all-natural biologicals certified by the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI). Plants are harvested by hand, dried and cured under climate control, and hand-trimmed before being packaged to-order. Harvest schedule and strain rotation provide an ever-evolving product catalog of old-school landraces, modern hybrid heirlooms, and new-school exotic genetics.