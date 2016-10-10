Balanced Cultivations
Ewok
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Nebula's Ewok won the 2013 Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid with an uplifting high and notes of fresh grapefruit.
Alien Walker effects
Reported by real people like you
120 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!