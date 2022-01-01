Nebula Nectars

Pure 100mg (REC/MED)

1 Capful= 3ml= 10MG THC Dose

Pure is one of our Staple flavors and top sellers! Perfect to disguise in any drink or food of your liking!

(This flavor is also available in our 500mg)

Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan Non GMO

Rapid absorbing from nanotechnology

Best tasting and mixing abilities

Chef made specialty infused syrup