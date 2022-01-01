About this product
Nebula Nectars
Tigers Blood 100mg (REC/MED)
1 Capful= 3ml= 10MG THC Dose
Tigers Blood is one of our Staple flavors and most popular! Perfect to add to your favorite beverage!
(This flavor is also available in our 500mg)
Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan Non GMO
Rapid absorbing from nanotechnology
Best tasting and mixing abilities
Chef made specialty infused syrup
Tigers Blood 100mg (REC/MED)
1 Capful= 3ml= 10MG THC Dose
Tigers Blood is one of our Staple flavors and most popular! Perfect to add to your favorite beverage!
(This flavor is also available in our 500mg)
Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan Non GMO
Rapid absorbing from nanotechnology
Best tasting and mixing abilities
Chef made specialty infused syrup
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nebula
We are Sugar Free-Vegan-Gluten Free-Non GMO! Chef Made Specialty Infused Syrups! Best Tasting. Easy pour with amazing mixed drink outcome. Nano infused rapid absorbing. Lots of exciting flavors and new and exclusive monthly flavors. Available in 100mg (Rec/Med) 500mg (med) and 1:1 THC/CBD 100mg