Nebula Nectars

Tigers Blood 100mg (REC/MED)

1 Capful= 3ml= 10MG THC Dose

Tigers Blood is one of our Staple flavors and most popular! Perfect to add to your favorite beverage!

(This flavor is also available in our 500mg)

Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan Non GMO

Rapid absorbing from nanotechnology

Best tasting and mixing abilities

Chef made specialty infused syrup