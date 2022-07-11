Our delicious and refreshing Ginger Ale features a 1:2 THC to CBD ratio (5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD), resulting in a soda that provides the pain-relieving properties of CBD. Best enjoyed when chilled.
Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.
