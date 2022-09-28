About this product
Classic Marble Blissful blend of white and dark chocolate, perfectly infused with hash oil made from the highest quality flower. Each 10mg bite melts in your mouth, presenting a culinary experience unlike any other. Classic flavors with a NectarBee twist!
Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.