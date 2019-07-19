About this strain
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
