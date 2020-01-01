 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nektr Extracts

Unbelievable aromatics, Flavour & a clean tasting experience

About Nektr Extracts

Always Soil to Oil process with lab tested results. Nektr Extracts is looking to bring an elevated experience to the world of concentrates. Simply put, a premium product and full transparency. By proudly using only BC's finest bud you not only get an experience that is unbelievably aromatic, fully flavoured and clean tasting which will have your senses firing on all cylinders; but also a product which is safe and consistent. A new standard is here. Elevate above.