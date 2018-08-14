Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nelson and Company Organics

Nelson and Company Organics

Cherry Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Cherry Kush flower provides a relaxing buzz with flavors of sweet hashy kush.

Cherry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!