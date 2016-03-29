Loading…
Nelson and Company Organics

Dogwalker

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Locally made in PDX by “One Eye”, Dogwalker OG is a cross of Chem91 and Albert Walker. The buzz is superheavy yet functional and the flavor is straight Chem fuel funk!

217 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
