Locally made in PDX by “One Eye”, Dogwalker OG is a cross of Chem91 and Albert Walker. The buzz is superheavy yet functional and the flavor is straight Chem fuel funk!
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
