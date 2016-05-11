About this product
Nepenthe Cherry Limeade Preroll is a hybrid flower strain that is high in the terpene Bisabolol, Humulene, Pinene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene. You could expect notes of chamomile, hops, pine, lemon and cinnamon when smoking on this preroll. Rolled with locally grown smalls and crafted with pride on the Central Coast of California.
About this strain
Cherry Limeade effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.