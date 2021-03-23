About this product
Nepenthe Cookie Pie Shatter is a hybrid shatter that is high in the terpene Caryophyllene that is known for its energizing effects. This strain gives off giggly effects and has notes of pine. We recommend pairing this strain with breakfast, before a hike or even while relaxing at home. Enjoy!
About this strain
Cookie Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cookie Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cookie Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.