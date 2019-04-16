About this product
Nepenthe Extracts El Chapo Preroll comes in 1.75g. This indica preroll tests at 25%. Nepenthe El Chapo Preroll is perfect for enjoying before bed and help relax you for a good nights sleep. This preroll is 1.75g just shy below 2 and is the perfect size for sharing with a friend!
El Chapo strain
A collaboration between The Plug and Sour Genetics, El Chapo crosses Rezdog’s Sour Diesel IBL and Karma Genetic’s Headbanger. Offering a gassy aroma with fruity undertones, El Chapo produces a heavy high thanks to the Biker Kush in Headbanger.
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.