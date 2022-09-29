About this product
New pocket friendly intra oral delivery CBD in Breath Spray This optimal consumption method for for pets provides the 90% highest absorption. This delivery provides a measured portion 1mg per Spray total 240 Sprays. This water soluble cold pressed intra oral non digestible is fast acting unlike products that can upset a pets tummy.
Intra Oral Spray Whole Flower CBD
CBD: 240mg- Whole Flower Hemp THC (<.3%)
Total Sprays: 240 (1mg per Spray)
14.4 ml net weight
Directions: Shake Well
Daily Use: see pet dose by weight chart
www.neucana.com
62* Boost Humid Pack
eco-friendly packaging
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
