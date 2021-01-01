About this product
Suggested Use: Adults take one to two servings (a half to a whole dropper full) once or twice daily, or as recommended by your health care practitioner.
Dosage: 33mg CBD per 10 drops approximately 3.3mg per drop.
Serving Size: 0.5 mL
Servings per Container: 60
Amount per Serving: Sodium: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Total Fat: 0g, Total Carbohydrate: 0g, CBD: 33mg
Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
New Highs CBD
Crafted with quality and luxury in mind, New Highs hemp derived full spectrum CBD is the premier brand for those desiring a green-friendly lifestyle that gets you high by contributing to your wellness so you can accomplish goals, help others, and do whatever else you strive for, small or large.