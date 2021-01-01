Loading…
Logo for the brand New Highs CBD

New Highs CBD

Rise CBD Roll-On Topical

Product rating:

About this product

RISE’s formulation uses peppermint, which is known for headache relief, controlling blood flow, and opening sinuses, to provide a refreshed boost to your morning routine.

Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired.

Ingredients: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Peppermint Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!