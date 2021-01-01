Loading…
Logo for the brand New Highs CBD

New Highs CBD

Set CBD Roll-On Topical

About this product

SET’s formulation uses ylang-ylang from flowers of the herb Cananga odorata var. genuina known best to promote relaxation, soothe inflammation, and boost sexual libido.

Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired.

Ingredients: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.
