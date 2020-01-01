 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  3. New Normal
New Normal

The Highest % of Happiness

About New Normal

Our goal is to provide the best-in-class products and the happiest cannabis experience to consumers anywhere, anytime. New Normal takes NorCal tech and perfectly fuses it with the SoCal lifestyle. What you get as a result, is a forward thinking customer-first brand that produces high potency products never before seen on the market. New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system was developed over 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers. The sleek design offers you not only discreet, but reliable, and high potency cannabis whenever and wherever you want. Each pod is crafted from naturally sourced oils, grown by trusted farmers. New Normal sets ourselves apart from others and refuses to sacrifice our ideals for profits. The only thing higher than our standards is our customer satisfaction because at New Normal our high potency, reliable, and discreet products provide The Highest% of Happiness.

Available in

United States, California