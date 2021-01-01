New World CBD
About this product
Our more concentrated CBD lotion with 200mg of CBD packed into a travel friendly 1oz bottle. Use the aromatics of wintergreen, citrus pine, sweet orange, or lavender combined with our hemp CBD for a truly relaxing senstation.
Hemp seed oil is presumed to be the most unsaturated plant-derived oil, therefore it clogs pores less but yet is a great moisturizer.
No product reviews
