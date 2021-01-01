Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand New World CBD

New World CBD

High-Grade CBD Lotion (200mg)

Buy Here

About this product

Our more concentrated CBD lotion with 200mg of CBD packed into a travel friendly 1oz bottle. Use the aromatics of wintergreen, citrus pine, sweet orange, or lavender combined with our hemp CBD for a truly relaxing senstation.

Hemp seed oil is presumed to be the most unsaturated plant-derived oil, therefore it clogs pores less but yet is a great moisturizer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!