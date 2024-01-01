Loading...

Newt Brothers

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Peanut Butter Truffles
Chocolates
Peanut Butter Truffles
by Newt Brothers
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Creme Brûlée Truffles 60mg
Chocolates
Creme Brûlée Truffles 60mg
by Newt Brothers
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Caramel Corn Truffle Squares
Chocolates
Caramel Corn Truffle Squares
by Newt Brothers
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Truffles 60mg
Chocolates
Peppermint Truffles 60mg
by Newt Brothers
THC 60%
CBD 0%