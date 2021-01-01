About this product
Our delta 8 THC gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind body sensation and mood enhancement. These are Pectin-based gummies that are 25mg each and come with 20 in each pack.
Benefits may include:
Stronger effects than CBD
Uplifting
Motivating
Calming
Libido enhancement
Relief from nausea or lack of appetite
*Vegan & Gluten-Free
About this brand
Next Phase LLC
Next Phase produces organic, lab tested CBD oils made from hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the USA. Next Phase strives to deliver the highest quality, most thoroughly tested products available. From Kratom powders and capsules to CBD tinctures and gummies, we’ve got what you’re looking for!