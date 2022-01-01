About this product
Enjoy NextEvo Naturals SmartSorb™ CBD technology in a tasty fruit gummy. Premium Pure CBD Gummies deliver 10 mg of CBD with the sweetness of summer berries. Chewable gummies are easy to take and convenient for on-the-go occasions. Also available in citrus mix. Every batch of CBD is tested by our own and independent labs throughout production to ensure purity and potency. Our unique farm-to-bottle process turns 100% U.S. grown hemp into purified CBD to ensure quality and potency.
About this brand
NextEvo Naturals
We're leading an evolution in how you take care of your body and mind.
And it starts by using the best of science and nature to help you be your best self.
Thanks to our proprietary absorption technology called Smartsorb™, NextEvo Naturals is the scientifically backed CBD brand that is 4x better absorbed. And it starts to work in as little as 10 minutes. That means you’re on the path to recovery in 10 minutes, to less stress in 10 minutes, and being calm before sleep in 10 minutes. Our goal is to help you keep forging ahead.
