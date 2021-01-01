Loading…
Logo for the brand NFuzed

NFuzed

1:1 Mixed Fruit Gummies 100mg 10-pack

About this product

By popular demand our Sour Variety gummy pack is now available in a new 1:1 CBD formulation. These little treasures are bursting with fruity flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point, allow your customers to N-Joy affordably.

Made from THC distillate and CBD isolate
5mg CBD and 5mg THC per candy for 100mg total cannabinoids per package
Sour fruit flavors: strawberry, blueberry, green apple, peach, pineapple, watermelon and grape
Single gummy packs in watermelon and blueberry
