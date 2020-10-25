About this product
Always with 90% or higher pure distillate, the taste of these sour
fruit gummies goes beyond other cannabis candy. The perfect
amount of sour and sweet and in-your-face fruity taste will
overwhelm your mouth in the very best way. And, enjoying the
best tasting and most consistent cannabis products on the
market shouldn’t require spending big bucks. NFuzed gummies
offer incredible flavor and consistent uplifting high with a
delightfully low price tag. In peach, pineapple, green apple,
watermelon, strawberry and grape.
Njoy life. Affordably.
fruit gummies goes beyond other cannabis candy. The perfect
amount of sour and sweet and in-your-face fruity taste will
overwhelm your mouth in the very best way. And, enjoying the
best tasting and most consistent cannabis products on the
market shouldn’t require spending big bucks. NFuzed gummies
offer incredible flavor and consistent uplifting high with a
delightfully low price tag. In peach, pineapple, green apple,
watermelon, strawberry and grape.
Njoy life. Affordably.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NFuzed
Innovative cannabis products for all.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably