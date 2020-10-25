Always with 90% or higher pure distillate, the taste of these sour

fruit gummies goes beyond other cannabis candy. The perfect

amount of sour and sweet and in-your-face fruity taste will

overwhelm your mouth in the very best way. And, enjoying the

best tasting and most consistent cannabis products on the

market shouldn’t require spending big bucks. NFuzed gummies

offer incredible flavor and consistent uplifting high with a

delightfully low price tag. In peach, pineapple, green apple,

watermelon, strawberry and grape.



Njoy life. Affordably.