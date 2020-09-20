The taste of these sour fruit gummies goes beyond other

cannabis candy. The perfect amount of sour and sweet and

in-your-face fruity taste will overwhelm your mouth in the very

best way. And, enjoying the best tasting and most consistent

premium distillate cannabis products on the market shouldn’t

require spending big bucks. NFuzed CBD gummies offer

incredible flavor and consistency with a delightfully low price

tag. In peach, pineapple, green apple, watermelon, strawberry

and grape.