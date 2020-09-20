About this product
The taste of these sour fruit gummies goes beyond other
cannabis candy. The perfect amount of sour and sweet and
in-your-face fruity taste will overwhelm your mouth in the very
best way. And, enjoying the best tasting and most consistent
premium distillate cannabis products on the market shouldn’t
require spending big bucks. NFuzed CBD gummies offer
incredible flavor and consistency with a delightfully low price
tag. In peach, pineapple, green apple, watermelon, strawberry
and grape.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NFuzed
Innovative cannabis products for all.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably
