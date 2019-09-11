Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s! All of our gummies are Nano-amplified which means fast acting benefits with every tasty bite! Nice Dreams Cherry Bombs are an amazing flavor blast of chewy awesomeness and are extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. This formula is easy, safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system



Ingredients:

300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin (Pork), Acidifier (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Hydrogen Malate), Natural Flavourings, Colouring (Carmine, Plant Extracts From Lucerne)



Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.



Additional Information:



300mg: Net wt. 7.9 oz (224g)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Memory*

Appetite*

Stress Response*

Immune Function*

Nervous Function*

Sleep*

Energy Balance and Metabolism*



CBD Concentration per bag (300mg):



Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD



Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies)



Each serving has 15mg of CBD



For Best Results:



For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary.

Consistency is key to your daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.