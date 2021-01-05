Take the initiative to make pain and discomfort a thing of the past with Nice Creams ultra high quality CBD Pain Cream. Our Topical Pain Cream is designed to provide fast-acting relief for a variety of conditions that can limit motor function and prevent you from having a most excellent day. Our Pain Cream is infused with Aloe Vera, Vitamin A and Vitamin D for achieving maximum results and immediate relief for anything from aching knees and shoulders, to back pain, recurring arthritic pain, joint pain, stiffness, muscle fatigue and many other discomforts that make you NOT want to get out of bed in the morning. Also, where many Pain Creams leave you smelling like a medicine cabinet, Nice Creams CBD Pain Cream has a soothing mint chocolate scent. You’ve tried the rest, now embrace the best!



This particular product is NOT Nano-Emulsified



Our Topical Pain Cream is infused with:



Aloe vera: Compounds the natural anti-inflammatory power of CBD, modulating the body’s immune system to reduce swelling and provide critical joint support.



Vitamin A: Protects your cells from free radicals by acting as a powerful antioxidant that also keeps your immune system from overreacting to stimulus (which can cause inflammation)



Vitamin D: Vital for bone and muscle function, Vitamin D is another natural anti-inflammatory that some studies link with joint pain relief.



Caution:



Pregnant and nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition or who are taking prescription medication should consult a physician before taking.