Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are Nano-amplified which means fast acting benefits with every tasty bite! Nice Dreams Peach Rings are not only wildly delicious, but extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system.



Ingredients:



300mg: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin, Nano-Emulisified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 300mg, Titanium Dioxide (color), Yellow 5, Red 50.



Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.



Additional Information:



300mg: Net wt. 5.5 oz (156g)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Memory*

Appetite*

Stress Response*

Immune Function*

Nervous Function*

Sleep*

Energy Balance and Metabolism*



CBD Concentration per bag (300mg):



Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD



Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies)



Each serving has 15mg of CBD



For Best Results:



For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary.

Consistency is key to your daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.