Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are Nano-amplified which means fast acting benefits with every tasty bite! Nice Dreams Classic Sour Worms are always a favorite snack for gummy enthusiasts and are extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system
Ingredients:
300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Fumaric Acid, White Grape Juice From Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Glycerin, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1)
Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.
Additional Information:
300mg: Net wt. 3.67 oz (104g)
Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*
Memory*
Appetite*
Stress Response*
Immune Function*
Nervous Function*
Sleep*
Energy Balance and Metabolism*
SUGGESTED USE:
CBD Concentration per bottle (300mg):
Each full bottle contains 300mg of CBD
Each full bottle contains 20 servings (gummies)
Each serving has 15mg of CBD
For Best Results:
For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary.
Consistency is key to your daily routines success.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.
About this brand
Nice Dreams CBD
Nice Dreams is an Arizona based CBD company with a strong passion for the wide variety of benefits that CBD’s offer by promoting a healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system. We offer the safest, highest quality, medical grade CBD Products, which is also the fastest acting CBD formula available on the market through Nano-Amplification, and this method yields amazing results! With Nano-Amplification, the CBD molecule is broken down to a significantly smaller size, which drastically increases bioavailability and allows your body to absorb almost 3 times as much as products which are NOT Nano-Amplified. My own personal experience with CBD’s and how they’ve changed my life, along with many friends, family members, and other loved ones whose quality of life has improved exponentially from this extraordinarily beneficial plant, is why we have made it our mission to help ensure that High Quality CBD’s are a part of everyone’s daily life! Consistency is key!