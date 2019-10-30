Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are Nano-amplified which means fast acting benefits with every tasty bite! Nice Dreams Classic Sour Worms are always a favorite snack for gummy enthusiasts and are extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system



Ingredients:



300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Fumaric Acid, White Grape Juice From Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Glycerin, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1)



Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.



Additional Information:



300mg: Net wt. 3.67 oz (104g)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Memory*

Appetite*

Stress Response*

Immune Function*

Nervous Function*

Sleep*

Energy Balance and Metabolism*



SUGGESTED USE:



CBD Concentration per bottle (300mg):



Each full bottle contains 300mg of CBD



Each full bottle contains 20 servings (gummies)



Each serving has 15mg of CBD



For Best Results:



For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary.

Consistency is key to your daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.