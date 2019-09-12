Make your health and well being a priority by bringing balance to your endocannabinoid system. The Nice Dreams 1500mg/30mL Sublingual Tincture is a pharmacist-formulated delivery system of Nano-Amplified CBD, Hemp Seed, and MCT oil. Nice Dreams Tinctures are crafted using natural growing practices to deliver a blend of active ingredients that support a healthy endocannabinoid system. This safe and highly effective formula is 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive. Our Sublingual blend provides naturally occurring antioxidants, and is gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan. Try it out!



Description

Active Ingredients: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 1500mg



Other Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil



Additional Information: Net 1.01 fl oz (30mL)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Memory*

Appetite*

Stress Response*

Immune Function*

Nervous Function*

Sleep*

Energy Balance and Metabolism*



SUGGESTED USE:



CBD Concentration per bottle:



Each full 30mL bottle contains 1500mg of CBD



Each bottle contains 30 – 1mL droppers of ~50mg of CBD (full dropper)



Each full dropper holds 1mL = approximately 20 drops



Dropper Use: To use the dropper, unscrew the dropper, squeeze and release the rubber bulb at the end to draw the liquid up into the glass pipette. The dropper will be half full which will be a “full dropper”. (Oil will not fill the entire dropper) Then gently squeeze the rubber bulb to apply the liquid a drop at a time.



For Best Results:



Shake well before use.

For first time users, take 1-3 drops under the tongue and hold for 10 seconds before swallowing. 1mL = approximately 20 drops or 1 full dropper. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary. May be added to food.

Consistency is key to your daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.