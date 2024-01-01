We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Nicebug
Nicebug
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
14 products
Shatter
Lemon Skunk Shatter 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Headbanger Crumble 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Trinity Blueberry Wax 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sedona Kush Wax 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Purple Afghan Shatter 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Honey Bananas Wax 0.5g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
White Rhino Shatter 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Strawberry Cough Crumble 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Meat Breath Live Resin 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lemon Brulee Live Resin 0.5g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Clementine Crumble 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry Tang Crumble 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cornbread Live Resin 1g
by Nicebug
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Nicebug
Catalog
Concentrates