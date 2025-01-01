We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Find Your Cloud
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
20 products
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (3 pack) - LEGACY - Sour Diesel (The Albany Cut)
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (3 Pack) - LEGACY - Super Lemon Haze
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (5 pack) - Blu Piff
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Lit Cannon (1 pack) - Blu Piff infused w/ Blu Piff Badder
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Lit Cannon (1 pack) - Masshole Mango Haze Infused Preroll
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (1 Pack) - Double OG Chem
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
0.5g Darts - LEGACY - Headband (3 Pack)
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
0.5g Darts - Malawi Dog (3 Pack)
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (1 Pack) - Blu Piff
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (1 Pack) - Malawi Dog
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Lit Cannon (1 pack) - Beast Coast Berry Infused Preroll
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
0.5g Darts - Apple Crisp (3 Pack)
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (1 Pack) - Apple Crisp
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
1.0g Cannon (5 pack) - Apple Crisp
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Flower
3.5g Flowah - Apple Crisp
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
7g Nimbus Nugs - Apple Crisp
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Flower
3.5g Flowah - Blu Lemonade Piff
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Flower
7g Nimbus Nugs - Blu Lemonade Piff
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
7g Nimbus Nugs - LEGACY - Sour Diesel (The Albany Cut)
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Flower
14g Ready 2 Roll - Blu Piff
by Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Home
Brands
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
Catalog
Cannabis