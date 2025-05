Lineage: Afghani Landrace Strain X Skunk #1



Historical Context: One of the most controversial strains to ever hit the cannabis market because of its name. Green Crack was quickly recognized because of its pain relieving qualities, long-lasting high, and a balanced hybrid effect that brings together some of the best effects of both Sativa and Indica strains.



Original breeder/first seed popped: Allegedly bred in Athens, GA in the 70’s



Flavor and bake description: Notes of tropical fruit, with hints of spice from its Afghan lineage. Powerful uplifting high, with calming, pain-relieving qualities

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene

read more