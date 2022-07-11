Quality CBD Products

The Process

There are many reasons to purchase from NJ Farms, and this is further supported in the following highlights:



**We only sell full-spectrum: CBD oil includes a wide range of cannabinoids present in the hemp plant that provide a greater effect than CBD alone, as all of the cannabinoids work together. There are over 100 ‘identified’ compounds in the cannabis plant, and while most of these compounds have their own therapeutic benefit, they combine synergistically to provide a far better performance than any single compound, including CBD. Full-spectrum CBD also contains a variety of essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes, flavonoids, and fiber. Studies that compare the performance of full-spectrum CBD extract with CBD alone conclude that full-spectrum is more effective when fighting pain and inflammation.



**We use organic farming techniques and all-natural additives: Our farms have no harmful chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and our hemp varieties are non-GMO. Our additives contain no preservatives, emulsifiers, and all flavorings are all-natural. All of our products are truly pure and natural.



**Cold CO2™ all-natural extraction process: The hemp dry mass of buds from our fields is processed in a proprietary Cold CO2™ extraction process. At low processing temperatures and pressures, we are able to more selectively extract the desired cannabinoids and terpenes, which greatly reduces the amount of down stream processing, ultimately allowing us to create a more natural and healthier end product.



**Locally Grown: All of our products are locally grown. Nothing is imported from outside of the USA. Our farms are located in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where the cooler temperatures support hearty hemp varieties with exceptional cannabinoids and terpenes.



**Testing by 3rd Party: Testing by 3rd Party: All of our products are tested, of which contents are confirmed by 3rd party facilities, and such reports are available on our site.



**Family Team: We are a large family of friends, relatives, and neighbors in a small-town community, dedicated to providing the best CBD products online and the friendliest customer service.