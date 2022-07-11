About this product
Morning-Time Citrus
Day-Time Mint
Night-Time Lavender
Any-Time Natural
All bottles are 30 ml in size, each comes with a clean sealed pipette (similar to an eye dropper) to measure quantities for consumption.
Our CBD is a full spectrum cannabinoid extract (includes CBC, CBCA, CBG, CBGA, CBD, CBDA) with only trace amounts of THC so there is no ‘high’ to be concerned about. The full spectrum of cannabinoids works together to provide a more well-rounded effect.
HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS:
Local USA Grown Hemp (Wisconsin/Minnesota). Nothing from Overseas
Pharmaceutical Grade Hemp — Not Industrial Grade
MCT Oil Base
All Natural
Some people take as little as 1-2mg of CBD per dosing and some take 20+ depending on their situation. For those seeking higher amounts per serving, our CBD 1500 should be considered as it provides a high number of milligrams of CBD at a lower price per milligram.
Ingredients:
MCT Oil from Coconut, Hemp Extract (containing CBD and cannabinoids), Natural Flavoring
All of our cannabidiol (CBD) oil is extracted from GMO-FREE Hemp which has been grown using total organic growing practices. We use cold CO2 extraction which is the purest and cleanest technology available. We do not heat our extract during processing beyond the safe point so as not to cause any damage to it. Our process takes a little more work, but we believe in delivering only the Highest Quality CBD Hemp Oil on the market.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We stand behind our products, as we know we are delivering the highest quality CBD products on the market. Your satisfaction is our top priority. If you are not experiencing the benefits you want or simply are not happy with your results, please arrange to send your order back within 60 days of purchase and we will refund your purchase price. You will need to email us for an RGA ## (Return Goods Authorization).
About this brand
CRAFTED WITH CARE
Our proprietary Cold CO2 extraction process unlocks the Goodness & Healing of Hemp in it's purest Full-Spectrum form as Mother Nature intended.
The Process
There are many reasons to purchase from NJ Farms, and this is further supported in the following highlights:
**We only sell full-spectrum: CBD oil includes a wide range of cannabinoids present in the hemp plant that provide a greater effect than CBD alone, as all of the cannabinoids work together. There are over 100 ‘identified’ compounds in the cannabis plant, and while most of these compounds have their own therapeutic benefit, they combine synergistically to provide a far better performance than any single compound, including CBD. Full-spectrum CBD also contains a variety of essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes, flavonoids, and fiber. Studies that compare the performance of full-spectrum CBD extract with CBD alone conclude that full-spectrum is more effective when fighting pain and inflammation.
**We use organic farming techniques and all-natural additives: Our farms have no harmful chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and our hemp varieties are non-GMO. Our additives contain no preservatives, emulsifiers, and all flavorings are all-natural. All of our products are truly pure and natural.
**Cold CO2™ all-natural extraction process: The hemp dry mass of buds from our fields is processed in a proprietary Cold CO2™ extraction process. At low processing temperatures and pressures, we are able to more selectively extract the desired cannabinoids and terpenes, which greatly reduces the amount of down stream processing, ultimately allowing us to create a more natural and healthier end product.
**Locally Grown: All of our products are locally grown. Nothing is imported from outside of the USA. Our farms are located in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where the cooler temperatures support hearty hemp varieties with exceptional cannabinoids and terpenes.
**Testing by 3rd Party: Testing by 3rd Party: All of our products are tested, of which contents are confirmed by 3rd party facilities, and such reports are available on our site.
**Family Team: We are a large family of friends, relatives, and neighbors in a small-town community, dedicated to providing the best CBD products online and the friendliest customer service.