Variety pack comes with:

Morning-Time Citrus

Day-Time Mint

Night-Time Lavender

Any-Time Natural

Pet CBD Oil



All bottles are 30 ml in size, each comes with a clean sealed pipette (similar to an eye dropper) to measure quantities for consumption.



Buy all flavors and save! Use code “VARIETY” and receive 20% off full retail price. Our CBD is a full spectrum cannabinoid extract (includes CBC, CBCA, CBG, CBGA, CBD, CBDA) with only trace amounts of THC so there is no ‘high’ to be concerned about. The full spectrum of cannabinoids works together to provide a more well-rounded effect. Hemp Oil - CBD mg breakdown for CBD Oil.



Local USA Grown Hemp (Wisconsin/Minnesota). Nothing from Overseas

Pharmaceutical Grade Hemp — Not Industrial Grade

MCT Oil Base

All Natural



Some people take as little as 1-2mg of CBD per dosing and some take 20+ depending on their situation. For those seeking higher amounts per serving, our CBD 1500 should be considered as it provides a high number of milligrams of CBD at a lower price per milligram.



Ingredients:



MCT Oil from Coconut, Hemp Extract (containing CBD and cannabinoids), Natural Flavoring

All of our cannabidiol (CBD) oil is extracted from GMO-FREE Hemp which has been grown using total organic growing practices. We use cold CO2 extraction which is the purest and cleanest technology available. We do not heat our extract during processing beyond the safe point so as not to cause any damage to it. Our process takes a little more work, but we believe in delivering only the Highest Quality CBD Hemp Oil on the market.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

We stand behind our products, as we know we are delivering the highest quality CBD products on the market. Your satisfaction is our top priority. If you are not experiencing the benefits you want or simply are not happy with your results, please arrange to send your order back within 60 days of purchase and we will refund your purchase price. You will need to email us for an RGA ## (Return Goods Authorization).



CBD Oil for Pets



All Natural

NOT psychoactive and will not get your pets “high”

Completely safe even in large quantities

Local USA Grown Hemp (Wisconsin/Minnesota). Nothing from Overseas

Pharmaceutical Grade Hemp — Not Industrial Grade

MCT Oil Base



Our CBD Oil is a Full Spectrum Hemp Oil that is grown with Organic farming techniques; and extracted using a solvent-free Cold CO2TM system. This product is perfect for horses, donkeys, dogs & cats experiencing more severe illness or injuries. It has no known contraindications and has no known negative side effects. We control our entire manufacturing process, from seed to sale, from plant to pet. Our hemp is grown at our farms located in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Since we extract a Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Oil, we provide your pet with the multitude of health benefits associated with CBD while also providing the additional medicinal benefits associated with the over 100 other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids found in our full spectrum products.



